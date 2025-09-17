PM Modi Birthday: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ರಾಹುಲ್

Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 17, 2025
May he be blessed with good health and long life.@narendramodi
Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए अपने असाधारण नेतृत्व से आपने देश में बड़े लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने की संस्कृति का संचार किया है। आज विश्व समुदाय भी आपके मार्गदर्शन में अपना…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2025
Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation. Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the… pic.twitter.com/eLlpDORceI— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2025
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस पर अनंत शुभकामनाएं। आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में देश का प्रत्येक नागरिक विकसित भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने की दिशा में निरंतर अग्रसर है। मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका अद्वितीय समर्पण और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा प्रत्येक भारतीय के लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत…— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 17, 2025
PM Shri @narendramodi Ji embodies true leadership, uplifting the marginalized with sensitivity, showing the path to the nation in troubled times, securing the country with steely resolve, and leading India to the highest honors on the global platform. Penned an article for ToI on… pic.twitter.com/BQBxs3s052— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2025
