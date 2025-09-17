ಬುಧವಾರ, 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Birthday: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ರಾಹುಲ್

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:20 IST
Last Updated : 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:20 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಷ್ಯಾ-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಯುದ್ಧ ಕೊನೆಗಾಣಿಸಲು ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ
ರಷ್ಯಾ-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಯುದ್ಧ ಕೊನೆಗಾಣಿಸಲು ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಭಾರತ-ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ಯಲು ಬದ್ಧ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ
ಭಾರತ-ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ಯಲು ಬದ್ಧ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ
Narendra ModiRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeBirthday

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT