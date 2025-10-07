ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ: ಮೋದಿ-ಮಮತಾ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಜಟಾಪಟಿ

যেভাবে আমাদের দলের সহকর্মীরা—যাদের মধ্যে একজন বর্তমান সাংসদ ও বিধায়কও রয়েছেন—পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বন্যা ও ভূমিধসে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত মানুষের সেবা করতে গিয়ে আক্রান্ত হয়েছেন, তা অত্যন্ত নিন্দনীয়। এটি তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসের অসংবেদনশীলতা এবং রাজ্যের আইন-শৃঙ্খলার করুণ রূপের স্পষ্ট প্রতিফলন।
It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides.