ಬುಧವಾರ, 10 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ವೈಮಾನಿಕ ದಾಳಿ: ಪಿಂಚಣಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ನಿಂತಿದ್ದ 24 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

ರಾಯಿಟರ್ಸ್
Published : 10 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 10:11 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 10:11 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
Russia Ukraine ConflictUKRAINERussiaAirstrike

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT