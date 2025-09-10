ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ವೈಮಾನಿಕ ದಾಳಿ: ಪಿಂಚಣಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ನಿಂತಿದ್ದ 24 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

Officials say a #Russian strike killed 24 people waiting for pension payments in a front-line town of eastern #Ukraine where Russian forces are massing forces for a large-scale offensive https://t.co/xWwWpyFpBx
Horrendous Russian strike today on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. A glide bomb hit civilians as they were collecting pensions. As of now, at least 24 killed, 19 wounded. Russia continues killings, and itʼs terrifying that there is still no strong global response to it. pic.twitter.com/I1cIPoz2wO