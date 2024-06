T20 WC Final | IND vs SA: ಟಾಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ

🚨 Toss Update from Barbados



Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against South Africa in the #T20WorldCup Final.



Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/c2CcFqXzZC#SAvIND | @ImRo45



📸 ICC pic.twitter.com/rHw7o8iGvu