IPL Auction: ₹ 1.10 ಕೋಟಿ ನೀಡಿ 13 ವರ್ಷದ ಆಟಗಾರನನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸಿದ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ!

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙙 🤗



13-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest player ever to be sold at the #TATAIPLAuction 👏 🔝



Congratulations to the young𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧, now joins Rajasthan Royals 🥳#TATAIPL | @rajasthanroyals | #RR pic.twitter.com/DT4v8AHWJT