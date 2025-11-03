ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ನಾರಿಯರಿಗೆ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಪ್ರಶಂಸೆ

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025
1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. 🏏— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025
Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc
Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025
History scripted!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 2, 2025
What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment.
Congratulations, World Champions! 🏆#INDWvsSAW#WomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/Tt2q6WHrS5
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.