Asian Games 2023: ನಾಯಕ ಚೆಟ್ರಿ ಗೋಲು; ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಗೆಲುವು

1️⃣ Calm Penalty ✅

3️⃣ Crucial Points ✅ @chetrisunil11’s goal from the penalty spot was enough to give the #BlueTigers 🐯 their first win in the #19thAsianGames 💙#INDBAN ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nuHNhN07b3