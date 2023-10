Bronze it is for @nikhat_zareen at #AsianGames2022🥊



The ace boxer & #TOPSchemeAthlete gave it all against her fight with 🇹🇭's Raksat C but it was a split decision defeat in the semis.



We salute your fighting spirit!



Heartiest congratulations on the🥉! #Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/h15ZUsm4iv