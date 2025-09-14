GOLD for Jasmine Lamboria (57kg)! 🥇— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 13, 2025
After a cautious start, she stormed back in R2 & R3 to beat Paris 2024 silver🥈 medalist Julia Szeremeta 4–1 and clinch her first World Championships medal in Liverpool. 🇮🇳🥊Congratulations Champ @BoxerJaismine #Boxing #WorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/khSBy5OhLg
Nupur bags SILVER🥈 at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool! 👏— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 13, 2025
In the 80+kg final, she went down fighting 2–3 against Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in a thrilling contest, bringing home a proud medal for🇮🇳🥊
#Boxing #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/79qubXLam3
🥉 Bronze for India!— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 13, 2025
Pooja Rani signs off with a podium finish after a gritty semifinal against England’s Asquith Emily 4-1 in the semi final.
Congratulations Champ on your first medal at the Worlds 🇮🇳 👏🥊#Boxing #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VozIqWtQp7
You’re a World Boxing Championships gold medallist, how does that feel? 🤩— World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) September 13, 2025
Jaismine Jaismine, Fazliddin Erkinboev and Agata Kaczmarska are your first 3 gold medallists of the 2025 World Boxing Championships.#TimeForWorldBoxing #WBCLiverpool2025 pic.twitter.com/vkMLssmzBH
Historic for Indian Boxing! ✨— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 13, 2025
For the first time ever 3🇮🇳 women boxers have stormed into the World Championships finals 🥊. One step away from🥇Jasmine (57kg) & Nupur (81+kg) fight for the top podium tonight!🔥💪Go for it,Girls! #Boxing pic.twitter.com/cRAh4ErWHO
