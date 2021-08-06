ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 6, 2021
25 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್

Tokyo Olympics: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು 3-4 ಗೋಲುಗಳ ಅಂತರದ ಸೋಲನುಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ತಂಡವು ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದುದ್ದಕ್ಕೂ ನೀಡಿದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಓದಿ: 

‘ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪದರಲ್ಲೇ ಪದಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿತು. ಆದರೆ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಭಾರತದ ಹೊಸ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಬಿಂಬಿಸಿದೆ. ತಂಡವು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ತನ್ನ ಎಲ್ಲೆಯನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಿದೆ. ತಂಡದ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಭಾರತದ ಯುವ ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಕ್ಕಳು ಹಾಕಿಯನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮತ್ತು ಆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಪ್ರೇರೇಪಿಸಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ನಾವು ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಇಡೀ ಕೂಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಂಡದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಸದಸ್ಯೆಯರೂ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಧೈರ್ಯ, ಕೌಶಲ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಥಿರತೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ತಂಡದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದವರು ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಇಂದಿನ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದಿಂದ ನಿರಾಸೆಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ. ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಲ್ಲಿ ಭರವಸೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಇದು ಪದಕ ಗಳಿಕೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಆರಂಭ ಎಂಬ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಖಾತರಿ ಇದೆ!’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಅಥ್ಲೀಟ್‌ ಪಿ.ಟಿ.ಉಷಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ನೀವು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಆಟವಾಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ. ನೀವು ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಹೃದಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ್ದೂ ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಮುಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

ಮನ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

ಕಿರಣ್ ರಿಜಿಜು ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
Narendra Modi
Anil kumble
Manpreet singh
Hockey
women hockey

ತಾಜಾ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

Tokyo Olympics ಹಾಕಿ: ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೋಲು, ಮಹಿಳಾ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಂಚು Tokyo Olympics ಹಾಕಿ: ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೋಲು, ಮಹಿಳಾ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಂಚು
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
ವಿದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿರುವ ರಾಯಭಾರಿಗಳ ಜತೆ ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸಭೆ ವಿದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿರುವ ರಾಯಭಾರಿಗಳ ಜತೆ ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸಭೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಗುರುವಾರವೂ ನಡೆಯದ ಸಂಸತ್ ಕಲಾಪ: ಚರ್ಚೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೇ ಮೂರು ಮಸೂದೆ ಅಂಗೀಕಾರ ಗುರುವಾರವೂ ನಡೆಯದ ಸಂಸತ್ ಕಲಾಪ: ಚರ್ಚೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೇ ಮೂರು ಮಸೂದೆ ಅಂಗೀಕಾರ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
Tokyo Olympics: ಪದಕದ ಭರವಸೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ ಅದಿತಿ Tokyo Olympics: ಪದಕದ ಭರವಸೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ ಅದಿತಿ
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
Tokyo Olympics: ಹರ್ಡಲ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜಮೈಕಾ ಪಾರುಪತ್ಯ Tokyo Olympics: ಹರ್ಡಲ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜಮೈಕಾ ಪಾರುಪತ್ಯ
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
Tokyo Olympics: ನಾಲ್ಕು ದಶಕಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಸಿಹಿ ತಂದ ಪದಕ Tokyo Olympics: ನಾಲ್ಕು ದಶಕಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಸಿಹಿ ತಂದ ಪದಕ
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ: ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಸುವರ್ಣಯುಗಕ್ಕೆ ಬುನಾದಿಯಾಗಲಿ ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ: ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಸುವರ್ಣಯುಗಕ್ಕೆ ಬುನಾದಿಯಾಗಲಿ
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ
Tokyo Olympics| ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡ: ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 5 ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ದಿನ ಎಂದ ಮೋದಿ Tokyo Olympics| ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡ: ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 5 ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ದಿನ ಎಂದ ಮೋದಿ
ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌
ಭಾರತದ ಹಾಕಿ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ʼಟರ್ನಿಂಗ್ ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ʼ: ವಿರೇನ್ ರಸ್ಕಿನ್‌ ಭಾರತದ ಹಾಕಿ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ʼಟರ್ನಿಂಗ್ ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ʼ: ವಿರೇನ್ ರಸ್ಕಿನ್‌
Tokyo Olympics‌
ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತಿಲ್ಲ! ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತಿಲ್ಲ!
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
Tokyo Olympics: ಕುಸ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೀಪಕ್ ಪುನಿಯಾಗೆ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ Tokyo Olympics: ಕುಸ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೀಪಕ್ ಪುನಿಯಾಗೆ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು
Tokyo Olympics: ಕುಸ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ರವಿ ದಹಿಯಾ Tokyo Olympics: ಕುಸ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ರವಿ ದಹಿಯಾ
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ
ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ
ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ
ವನ್ಯ ಲೋಕ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
 