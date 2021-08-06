Tokyo Olympics: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು 3-4 ಗೋಲುಗಳ ಅಂತರದ ಸೋಲನುಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ತಂಡವು ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದುದ್ದಕ್ಕೂ ನೀಡಿದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಓದಿ: Tokyo Olympics ಹಾಕಿ: ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೋಲು, ಮಹಿಳಾ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಂಚು

‘ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪದರಲ್ಲೇ ಪದಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿತು. ಆದರೆ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಭಾರತದ ಹೊಸ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಬಿಂಬಿಸಿದೆ. ತಂಡವು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ತನ್ನ ಎಲ್ಲೆಯನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಿದೆ. ತಂಡದ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಭಾರತದ ಯುವ ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಕ್ಕಳು ಹಾಕಿಯನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮತ್ತು ಆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಪ್ರೇರೇಪಿಸಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ನಾವು ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಇಡೀ ಕೂಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಂಡದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಸದಸ್ಯೆಯರೂ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಧೈರ್ಯ, ಕೌಶಲ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಥಿರತೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ತಂಡದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

‘ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡದವರು ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಇಂದಿನ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದಿಂದ ನಿರಾಸೆಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ. ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಲ್ಲಿ ಭರವಸೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಇದು ಪದಕ ಗಳಿಕೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಆರಂಭ ಎಂಬ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಖಾತರಿ ಇದೆ!’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಅಥ್ಲೀಟ್‌ ಪಿ.ಟಿ.ಉಷಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Well done to my daughters for making it this far at the #Olympics. Don’t be discouraged by today’s outcome. Thank you for igniting the hope in all of us and I’m sure this is only the beginning of a medal laden future! #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 6, 2021

‘ನೀವು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಆಟವಾಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ, ಆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯಿದೆ. ನೀವು ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಹೃದಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ್ದೂ ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಮುಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ’ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

You gave it your all. Proud of how you played. Won a billion hearts. Created history and inspired the next gen #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #womenhockeyindia — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021

ಮನ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

This being our @TheHockeyIndia eves highest finish at the #Olympics - tough luck but they fought superbly till the end! They have won the nations heart and we are proud of them 💪🏼 #Tokyo2020 #Hockey https://t.co/We9jLl0ul7 — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 6, 2021

ಕಿರಣ್ ರಿಜಿಜು ಟ್ವೀಟ್