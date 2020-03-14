<?php if( isset( $_GET['noads'] ) ) return; ?> <script> window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/1013527/Custom_PV_Desktop_Display_970X90', [970, 90], 'div-gpt-ad-1562147545471-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.defineSlot('/1013527/Custom_PV_Desktop_Display_320x50', [320, 50], 'div-gpt-ad-1562147645716-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); <?php if( (arg(0) == 'node' && is_numeric(arg(1)) ) ) { $node = menu_get_object (); if(isset($node->type) && $node->type == 'article') { $tid = $node->field_categories['und'][0]['tid']; $parent = _has_parent($tid); $nid = $node->nid; $enabled = array(19581, 119); if( in_array($tid, $enabled) || in_array($parent, $enabled)) echo 'googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();'; } } ?> googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <script> var adsTime = setTimeout(adsWidget, 1000); function adsWidget() { var automated = document.createElement('script'); automated.setAttribute('src','https://go.automatad.com/geo/kohL6e/afihbs.js'); document.head.appendChild(automated); } </script> <?php if( (arg(0) == 'taxonomy' && arg(1) == 'term' ) ) { ?> <meta content="categorypage" name="atdlayout" /> <?php } ?> <!-- AMAZON Ad <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/1009127/Interstitial_test_dbs', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1554463847153-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.defineSlot('/1009127/Carousel_test_dbs', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1554463873178-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> -->
ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಪಶುಗಳಗಿಂತ ಕೆಟ್ಟದಾಗಿ ವರ್ತಿಸಿದರು; 10 ಗಂಟೆ ಆಂಬುಲೆನ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಸುತ್ತಾಟ

ನಾವಾಗೇ ಹೋಗಿಲ್ಲ; ಇಲ್ಲಿಯ ವೈದ್ಯರೇ ಒತ್ತಾಯದಿಂದ ಕಳಿಸಿದರು: ಮೃತನ ಪುತ್ರ ಆರೋಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ: ‘ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ನಿಂದ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಮೊಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಹುಸೇನ್‌ ಸಿದ್ದಿಕಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯಿಸಿ ಮನೆಯವರು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಆಡಳಿತ ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೆ, ‘ಇಲ್ಲಿಯ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯವರೇ ಒತ್ತಾಯಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊರಹಾಕಿದರು’ ಎಂದು ಮೃತನ ಪುತ್ರ ಖಾಜಿ ಹಮೀದ್‌ ಫೈಸಲ್‌ ಸಿದ್ದಿಕಿ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಮೀರಿ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದೆವು ಎಂಬುದು ಶುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು. ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿಯ ‘ಜಿಮ್ಸ್‌’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿತರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಲಭ್ಯವಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನಮಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ನಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಇಲ್ಲಿಯ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರೆ ನಾವು ಅಲ್ಲಿಗೇ (ಜಿಮ್ಸ್‌) ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆವು. ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಇಲಾಖೆಯವರೂ ಹೇಳಲಿಲ್ಲ. ರೋಗಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಹೋದರೆ ಸಾಕು ಎಂಬಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ವರ್ತಿಸಿದರು’ ಎಂದು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದವರ ಎದುರು ಅಳಲು ತೋಡಿಕೊಂಡರು.

‘ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಪಶುಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಕೆಟ್ಟದಾಗಿ ವರ್ತಿಸಿದರು. ನಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆಯ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೇ ನೇರ ಹೊಣೆ’ ಎಂದು ದೂರಿದರು.

‘ನಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರೂ ಸೇರಿ 43 ಜನರ ಮೇಲೆ ಬುಧವಾರದಿಂದಲೇ ನಿಗಾ ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂಬ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಆಡಳಿತದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಶುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು. ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಗೆ ಬಂದು ಇಬ್ಬರನ್ನು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಹಿಂದೆ ಜ್ವರ ಇತ್ತು. ಈಗಿಲ್ಲ. ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಇತರರಿಗೆ ತೊಂದರೆ ಆಗಬಾರದು ಎಂಬ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ನಾವು ತಪಾಸಣೆಗೆ ಸಮ್ಮತಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ’ ಎಂದರು.

ಉಮ್ರಾ ಯಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದರು: ‘ನಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆ ಉಮ್ರಾ ಯಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ಜನವರಿ 29ರಂದು ಹೋಗಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ನಂತರ ಸೌದಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಹೋದರನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಕಾಲ ತಂಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಫೆ.29ರಂದು ವಾಪಸಾದ ನಂತರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿಯೇ ಇದ್ದರು. ಐದಾರು ದಿನದ ನಂತರ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಏರುಪೇರಾಯಿತು. ನಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬ ವೈದ್ಯರನ್ನು ಕರೆದು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಕೊಡಿಸಿದೆವು. ಮಾ.8ರಂದು ರಾತ್ರಿ 12ರ ನಂತರ ಕೆಮ್ಮು ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಯಿತು. ಮರುದಿನ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದೆವು. ಬೆಡ್‌ ಖಾಲಿ ಇದ್ದರೂ ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿಯ ಕೆಲ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯವರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೊನೆಗೆ ಒಂದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯವರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡರು’ ಎಂದರು.

‘ಅಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ರ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಎದೆಯ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ರೆ ವರದಿ ಬಂತು. ನಾಲ್ಕು ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೂ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು. ಆ ನಂತರ ಸಿ.ಟಿ. ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾನ್‌ ಮಾಡಿಸಿ ಎಂದರು. ಅದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದೆವು. ವರದಿ ನೋಡಿದ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ತುಂಬಾ ಕ್ಷೀಣಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯುವಂತೆ ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸತೊಡಗಿದರು. ಅವರಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ರೋಗಿ ಹೊರಹೋದರೆ ಸಾಕಿತ್ತು. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ನಾವು ಅನಿವಾರ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ದೆವು’ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

10 ಗಂಟೆ ಅಲೆದಾಟ: ‘ಆಂಬುಲೆನ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 10 ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಐದಾರು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಅಲೆದೆವು. ಯಾವ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯವರೂ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ವಿಷಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಮೊದಲು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಿ ಎಂದು ಪರಿಪರಿಯಾಗಿ ಬೇಡಿಕೊಂಡರೂ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೊನೆಗೆ ಒಂದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ, ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿಯಿಂದ ಬಂದಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದೆವು. ಅವರಿಗೆ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ವರದಿ ತೋರಿಸಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡರು. ಹೇಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ತಿಳಿಯಿತೋ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ, ಎರಡೇ ಗಂಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಹೊರಹಾಕಿದರು’ ಎಂದು ಕಣ್ಣೀರಿಟ್ಟರು.

ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಕರೆದರು: ‘ಈ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿಯ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿ, ತಕ್ಷಣ ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿಗೆ ಬನ್ನಿ ಎಂದು ಕರೆದರು. ಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಮೊದಲೇ ಏಕೆ ನಮಗೆ ಹೇಳಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳಿದೆ. ನಸುಕಿನ 4 ರಿಂದ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2ರವರೆಗೆ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಂಬುಲೆನ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ಹತ್ತಾರು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಅಲೆದರೂ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ದೊರೆಯದ ಕಾರಣ ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ  ಮನವಿ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ವಾಪಸ್‌ ಬಂದೆವು. ಬರುವಾಗ ಹೃದಯ ಬಡಿತ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ಇತ್ತು. ಆ ನಂತರ ತಂದೆ ನಿಧನರಾದರು’ ಎಂದರು.

