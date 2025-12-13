ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಲೂ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಗಳ ದಂಡು: ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಾಟಲಿ,ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಎಸೆದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible…
#WATCH | West Bengal: Star footballer Lionel Messi greets his fans at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
A friendly match and a felicitation ceremony will be organised here. #Messi𓃵 #MessiInIndia
(Video Source: DD Sports) pic.twitter.com/ijEsiDMwEg
