ಶನಿವಾರ, 13 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball
ADVERTISEMENT

ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಲೂ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಗಳ ದಂಡು: ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಾಟಲಿ,ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಎಸೆದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 13 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 7:47 IST
Last Updated : 13 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 7:47 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ವಿಡಿಯೊ | ಕಾದರೂ ಸಿಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ: ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರಾಸೆ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ವಿಡಿಯೊ | ಕಾದರೂ ಸಿಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ: ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರಾಸೆ
ವಿಡಿಯೊ | ಕಾದರೂ ಸಿಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ: ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರಾಸೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಮೇನಿಯಾ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತಾರೆ ನೋಡಲು ಜನರ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಮೇನಿಯಾ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತಾರೆ ನೋಡಲು ಜನರ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು
ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಮೇನಿಯಾ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತಾರೆ ನೋಡಲು ಜನರ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಭೇಟಿಗಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ತೆರಳಲಿರುವ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಭೇಟಿಗಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ತೆರಳಲಿರುವ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ
ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಭೇಟಿಗಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ಗೆ ತೆರಳಲಿರುವ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ
KolkataLionel MessiFootballMessi

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT