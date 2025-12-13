ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ ಮೇನಿಯಾ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತಾರೆ ನೋಡಲು ಜನರ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು

VIDEO | Messi madness grips Kolkata airport as chants for Argentine bellow out ahead of his arrival.#LionelMessi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9ZheRYbQUm
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Amidst a horde of fans celebrating Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's touchdown in India, a local girl holds a placard that reads 'Save the Indian Football'.— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025
Visuals from outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. pic.twitter.com/oOh2DzMsiQ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.