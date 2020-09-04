ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ವಾಯುಗಡಿ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿದ ಚೀನಾ ಯುದ್ಧವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ತೈವಾನ್ ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕೆಲವು ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಭಾರಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, #Taiwan ಹಾಗೂ #Su-35 ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿವೆ.

ಚೀನಾದ ‘ಎಸ್‌ಯು–35’ ಯುದ್ಧವಿಮಾನ ತೈವಾನ್‌ ಗಡಿ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಅದನ್ನು ತೈವಾನ್‌ನ ವಾಯು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯು ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹತ್ತಾರು ಸಾವಿರ ಮಂದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜತೆಗೆ, ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊತ್ತಿ ಉರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನೂ ಶೇರ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಯುದ್ಧವಿಮಾನ ಪತನವಾಗಿರುವುದು ನಿಜವೇ ಆಗಿದ್ದರೆ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಂದ ಪತನವಾಗಿದೆಯೇ ಅಥವಾ ತೈವಾನ್ ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಿದೆಯೇ ಎಂಬ ಕುರಿತು ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ತಿಳಿದುಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ.

ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವೊಂದರ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಚೀನಾ ಸ್ವಾಯತ್ತ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಗುವಾಂಗ್ಸಿ ಎಂಬಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಪತನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎನ್ನಲಾಗಿದೆ. ‘ಚೀನಾ ಯುದ್ಧವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ತೈವಾನ್ ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಇದೊಂದು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅನೇಕರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇನ್ನೊಂದಷ್ಟು ಮಂದಿ ಇದು ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಎಂದೂ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

#BrekingNews : #Taiwan air defence system shoots down #China #PLA - Airforce aircraft after intrusion into Taiwanese airspace. pic.twitter.com/Hs0qEOjfQK

#Taiwan shoots down a Chinese Fighter Su-35 in its territory.

Looks like China was playing #PUBG all these years. The Real Game starts now...

If China doesn't respond, it will be a matter of shame. 🤭

If China responds, Uncle Sam & UN will not spare. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ShvWVSuvdp

— Stranger (@amarDgreat) September 4, 2020