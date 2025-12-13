ಗ್ರ್ಯಾಮಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ವಿಜೇತ ರಿಕ್ಕಿ ಕೇಜ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳ್ಳತನ: ವಿಡಿಯೊ

I was robbed! Dear @zomato@zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then… pic.twitter.com/ZpCe9NERYH
Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with… https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se