#LokSabhaElections2024 | AAP releases a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat.



CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, Isudan Gadhvi and others in the list. pic.twitter.com/DqWZiozzwW