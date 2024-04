ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ವಿದೇಶದಿಂದ ಬಂದು ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು; ಮಾದರಿಯಾದ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು

As I was waiting in queue....one lady had syncope and cardiac arrest in front of me

There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR ... luckily she got ROSC within minutes #LokSabhaElections2024 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @Lolita_TNIE @chetanabelagere https://t.co/NFN5GVWaaR pic.twitter.com/azcH4Su2aD