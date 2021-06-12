ಕರೀನಾಗೆ ಬಂತು ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ ಆಫರ್‌: ಬೆನ್ನಲೇ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಯ್ತು ಬಾಯ್ಕಾಟ್‌ ಕರೀನಾ..!

ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಬೆಡಗಿ ಕರೀನಾ ಕಪೂರ್‌ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದೂ #Boycott Kareena Kapoor ಎಂದೂ! ಕರೀನಾ ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ ಆಗುತ್ತಿರುವುದೇ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಈ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಭಾರತದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕಥೆಗಾರ ವಿಜಯೇಂದ್ರ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಅವರು ಬರೆದಿರುವ ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಧಾರಿತ ‘ಸೀತಾ' ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಸೀತೆಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾಗೆ ಆಫರ್‌ ಬಂದಿರುವುದೇ #Boycott Kareena Kapoor ಎಂದು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಲು ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಳೆದ ಎರಡು ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ‌‘ಸೀತಾ‘ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಕರೀನಾ ನಡುವೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ಯಾಗಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾ ₹12 ಕೋಟಿ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಕೂಡ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

Dawood'wood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan earns crores playing Hindu Godess Maa Sita's Role and the Same Kareena Kapoor KHAN never fails to mock and demean Hindu Rel!gion.... And we are the FOOLS who still pay to watch these H!nduphob!c actor's movies #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/CFR8ry3ctl

ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯ ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಧಾರಿತ ಸೀತಾ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾ ಇಷ್ಟು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಸಂಭಾವನೆ ಕೇಳಬಾರದಿತ್ತು. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಭಾವನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಗೌರವ ತೊರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಾಯ್ಕಾಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita.

Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH

