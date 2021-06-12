ಶನಿವಾರ, ಜೂನ್ 12, 2021
24 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್

ಕರೀನಾಗೆ ಬಂತು ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ ಆಫರ್‌: ಬೆನ್ನಲೇ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಯ್ತು ಬಾಯ್ಕಾಟ್‌ ಕರೀನಾ..!

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಬೆಡಗಿ ಕರೀನಾ ಕಪೂರ್‌ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದೂ #Boycott Kareena Kapoor ಎಂದೂ! ಕರೀನಾ ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ ಆಗುತ್ತಿರುವುದೇ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಈ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಭಾರತದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಕಥೆಗಾರ ವಿಜಯೇಂದ್ರ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಅವರು ಬರೆದಿರುವ ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಧಾರಿತ ‘ಸೀತಾ' ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಸೀತೆಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾಗೆ ಆಫರ್‌ ಬಂದಿರುವುದೇ #Boycott Kareena Kapoor ಎಂದು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಲು ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಳೆದ ಎರಡು ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ‌‘ಸೀತಾ‘ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಕರೀನಾ ನಡುವೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು ‘ಸೀತೆ‘ಯಾಗಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾ ₹12 ಕೋಟಿ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಕೂಡ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಮಹಾಕಾವ್ಯ ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಧಾರಿತ ಸೀತಾ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಲು ಕರೀನಾ ಇಷ್ಟು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಸಂಭಾವನೆ ಕೇಳಬಾರದಿತ್ತು. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಭಾವನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಗೌರವ ತೊರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬಾಯ್ಕಾಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹಿಂದೂ ದೇವರುಗಳನ್ನು ಅಗೌರವದಿಂದ ಕಾಣವ ಕರೀನಾ ಕಪೂರ್ ಸೀತೆ ಪಾತ್ರ ಮಾಡಲು ಅರ್ಹರಲ್ಲ, ಅವರು ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಭಾವನಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಆಟವಾಡಬಾರದು ಎಂದು ಇನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮತ್ತೆ ಕೆಲವರು ಕರೀನಾ ತೈಮೂರ್‌ಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ತಾಯಿ, ನಮಗೆ ಸೀತಾ ಮಾತೆಯಾಗಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸೀತಾ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅಲೌಕಿಕ್‌ ದೇಸಾಯಿ ಅವರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂಡಿಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sita
Ramayana
Bollywood

ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ 2021 ಪೂರ್ಣ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ನನ್ನ ವಿಚ್ಛೇದಿತ ಪತ್ನಿಯ ಆರೋಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಹುರುಳಿಲ್ಲ: ಶಿಲ್ಪಾ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಪತಿ ರಾಜ್‌ ನನ್ನ ವಿಚ್ಛೇದಿತ ಪತ್ನಿಯ ಆರೋಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಹುರುಳಿಲ್ಲ: ಶಿಲ್ಪಾ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಪತಿ ರಾಜ್‌
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ಗುಣಮುಖ: ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಮನೆಗೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ಗುಣಮುಖ: ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಮನೆಗೆ
ಇತರೆ
‘ನ್ಯಾಯ್‌: ದಿ ಜಸ್ಟೀಸ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆಯಾಜ್ಞೆ ನೀಡಲು ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ ‘ನ್ಯಾಯ್‌: ದಿ ಜಸ್ಟೀಸ್‌’ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆಯಾಜ್ಞೆ ನೀಡಲು ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ನೋಡಿ: 44ನೇ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲೂ 20ರ ಹರೆಯದಂತೆ ಕಾಣುವ ಚೆಲುವೆ ನೋಡಿ: 44ನೇ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲೂ 20ರ ಹರೆಯದಂತೆ ಕಾಣುವ ಚೆಲುವೆ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕಿ, ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕಾಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಸೆಹರ್ ಅಲಿ ಲತೀಫ್ ನಿಧನ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕಿ, ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕಾಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಸೆಹರ್ ಅಲಿ ಲತೀಫ್ ನಿಧನ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ನಟಿ ಎವೆಲಿನ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ–ತುಶಾನ್‌ ಭಿಂಡಿ ಮದುವೆ ಫೋಟೊ ನೋಡಿ...! ನಟಿ ಎವೆಲಿನ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ–ತುಶಾನ್‌ ಭಿಂಡಿ ಮದುವೆ ಫೋಟೊ ನೋಡಿ...!
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ನೆರವು: ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ನೆರವು: ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ: ಎರಡ್ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ: ಎರಡ್ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ನೇಹಾ ಕಕ್ಕರ್ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ: ಪತ್ನಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿಂದ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ ರೋಹನ್ ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ನೇಹಾ ಕಕ್ಕರ್ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ: ಪತ್ನಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿಂದ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ ರೋಹನ್ ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಉಸಿರಾಟದ ತೊಂದರೆ: ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲು ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಉಸಿರಾಟದ ತೊಂದರೆ: ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲು
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
‘ಉರಿ‘ ಚಿತ್ರದ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕನನ್ನು ವರಿಸಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ಯಾಮಿ ಗೌತಮ್ ‘ಉರಿ‘ ಚಿತ್ರದ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕನನ್ನು ವರಿಸಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ಯಾಮಿ ಗೌತಮ್
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಸುಶಾಂತ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷ; ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಂದ ʼವಿರಾಮʼ ಪಡೆದ ಅಂಕಿತಾ ಸುಶಾಂತ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷ; ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಂದ ʼವಿರಾಮʼ ಪಡೆದ ಅಂಕಿತಾ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿ
ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
 