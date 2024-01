ಸಿನಿ ಪಯಣಕ್ಕೆ 28 ವರ್ಷ: ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್‌

Seems like just a few years bk that I stepped onto the floor of #Bramha at Kanteerava studio, with AmbrishMama, to face the camera. It's already 28 years!!!!!

Feeling humbled. I just have love,respect and a lot of gratitude to each and everyone for this priceless gift. 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/Un6PsDN2Qk