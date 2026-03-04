ಬುಧವಾರ, 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

ದಿನಕ್ಕೊಂದು ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣು ಸೇವಿಸಿ.. ಇಷ್ಟೆಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:31 IST
Last Updated : 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ರೋಗ ನಿರೋಧಕ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ
ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಬಣ್ಣದ ತಿರುಳು ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಆ್ಯಂಟಿಆಕ್ಸಿಡೆಂಟ್‌ ಅಂಶ ಹೊಂದಿರುತ್ತವೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ನಿಯಮಿತವಾಗಿ ಸೇವಿಸುವುದರಿಂದ ರೋಗ ನಿರೋಧಕ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದು.

ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಬಣ್ಣದ ತಿರುಳು ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಆ್ಯಂಟಿಆಕ್ಸಿಡೆಂಟ್‌ ಅಂಶ  ಹೊಂದಿರುತ್ತವೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ನಿಯಮಿತವಾಗಿ ಸೇವಿಸುವುದರಿಂದ ರೋಗ ನಿರೋಧಕ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದು.

ಜೀರ್ಣಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ
ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಬಣ್ಣದ ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗಿಂತ ಬಿಳಿ ತಿರುಳು ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಈ ಹಣ್ಣಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ನಾರಿನಾಂಶ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ದಿನಕ್ಕೊಂದು ಸೇವಿಸುವುದರಿಂದ ಜೀರ್ಣಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ಉಪಯುಕ್ತ.

ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಬಣ್ಣದ ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗಿಂತ ಬಿಳಿ ತಿರುಳು ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಈ ಹಣ್ಣಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ನಾರಿನಾಂಶ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ದಿನಕ್ಕೊಂದು ಸೇವಿಸುವುದರಿಂದ ಜೀರ್ಣಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ಉಪಯುಕ್ತ.

ರಕ್ತದೊತ್ತಡ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ
ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಪೊಟ್ಯಾಷಿಯಂ, ಫೈಬರ್ ಅಂಶವನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣಿನ ಸೇವನೆಯಿಂದ ರಕ್ತದೊತ್ತಡ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಕೊಲೆಸ್ಟ್ರಾಲ್ ಅನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸಿ ಹೃದಯದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಪೊಟ್ಯಾಷಿಯಂ, ಫೈಬರ್ ಅಂಶವನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಣ್ಣಿನ ಸೇವನೆಯಿಂದ ರಕ್ತದೊತ್ತಡ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಕೊಲೆಸ್ಟ್ರಾಲ್ ಅನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸಿ ಹೃದಯದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. 

ಋತುಚಕ್ರ ನೋವು ನಿವಾರಣೆ
ಅನೇಕ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಋತುಚಕ್ರ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ನೋವಿನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಆ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಮಿತವಾಗಿ ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ಸೇವನೆ ಮಾಡುವುದರಿಂದ ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ನೋವಿನ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ.

ಅನೇಕ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಋತುಚಕ್ರ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ನೋವಿನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಆ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಮಿತವಾಗಿ ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ಸೇವನೆ ಮಾಡುವುದರಿಂದ ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ನೋವಿನ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ.

ಕಾಂತಿಯುತ ಚರ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ
ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಕಿತ್ತಳೆ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಅಧಿಕ ‘ವಿಟಮಿನ್ ಸಿ’ ಅಂಶವನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ದಿನಕ್ಕೊಂದು ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ಸೇವನೆ ಮಾಡುವುದರಿಂದ ಚರ್ಮದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ.

ಸೀಬೆಹಣ್ಣು ಕಿತ್ತಳೆ ಹಣ್ಣಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಅಧಿಕ ‘ವಿಟಮಿನ್ ಸಿ’ ಅಂಶವನ್ನು ಒಳಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ದಿನಕ್ಕೊಂದು ಸೀಬೆ ಹಣ್ಣನ್ನು ಸೇವನೆ ಮಾಡುವುದರಿಂದ ಚರ್ಮದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿ.

GuavaHealthBeautyfruitsHealth CareFruit

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT