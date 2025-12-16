ನ್ಯಾಷನಲ್ ಹೆರಾಲ್ಡ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಸೋನಿಯಾ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಗೆ ಬಿಗ್ ರಿಲೀಫ್

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court declines to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald money laundering case. https://t.co/6yHfMVl2ib— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED chargesheet in National Herald money laundering case, Advocate Dr Naresh Kumar says, "The court has certainly given a historic judgment today, stating that no private individual can make such accusations, and… https://t.co/NFVxw4ztVk pic.twitter.com/jzSdmDEbvM— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.