ಭಾರತದೊಂದಿಗಿನ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಹತ್ವ ಕೊಡುತ್ತೇವೆ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ ರಾಯಭಾರಿ

Glad to meet you. India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic’s expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors.@DarioAmodeihttps://t.co/XgsZb70uyJ
Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.@SergioGorpic.twitter.com/WSzsPxrJXv