ಭಾನುವಾರ, 12 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಭಾರತದೊಂದಿಗಿನ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಹತ್ವ ಕೊಡುತ್ತೇವೆ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ ರಾಯಭಾರಿ

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 12 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 3:15 IST
Last Updated : 12 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 3:15 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಶೇ 100ರಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಸುಂಕ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ
ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಶೇ 100ರಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಸುಂಕ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Nobel Peace Prize: ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಎಂದ ಮಚಾದೊ
Nobel Peace Prize: ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಎಂದ ಮಚಾದೊ
IndiaNarendra ModiUSADonald TrumpIndian Ambassador

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT