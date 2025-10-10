So sad… peace couldn’t keep up with Trump’s definition of peace.— Riaan Singh (@m_RIAANs) October 10, 2025
Best of luck for the next time! #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/4iCVpM8BjO
Donald Trump right now:#NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/RFWDsnrgSd— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 10, 2025
Donald Trump to ongoing wars after losing Nobel Prize pic.twitter.com/uzLIe4kIyU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 10, 2025
It is our pleasure, as members of the human race, to tell Donald trump, all the begging you have done, and all the mouthing off, did nothing to help you gain such a prestigious award as The Nobel Peace Prize. 🏅— KennyBilly (@KeepingKen) October 10, 2025
Never mind, it went to someone who actually deserves it! pic.twitter.com/1fLa04nKC9
DONALD J TRUMP DESERVES THE NOBEL PEACE ON PAPER PRIZE. pic.twitter.com/cMDPfiCzsu— Izem Guendoud (@Izemthinks) October 10, 2025
Khap Nobel For @realDonaldTrump 💪— Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 10, 2025
Thank you for your support in this matter pic.twitter.com/t9YDMBVdwm
Congratulations, Donald Trump, on resolving the conflict between Bhutan and Switzerland. You truly deserve it.#NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/YhsYZ7Jujb— UPSC NOTES (@UPSC_Notes) October 10, 2025
are you okay , call karu baccha ? https://t.co/BBOauWkI0b pic.twitter.com/jGbprFlWa0— sierra🇮🇳 (@sierraoperator) October 10, 2025
WILL TRUMP ORDER THE SECRETARY OF WAR!?— B.Pratap (@imbpratap) October 10, 2025
"BOMB THE NORWEGIAN NOBEL COMMITTEE AND STEAL THE PRIZE IF NOTHING ELSE WORKS!"😅😂#Trump #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/9CfvrQJqlr
