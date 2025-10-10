ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಸಿಗಲಿಲ್ಲ, ಟ್ರೋಲರ್ಸ್‌ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಬಿಡಲಿಲ್ಲ..!

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 10:38 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 10:38 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ‍ಪಡೆದ ವೆನೆಜುವೆಲಾದ ಮಾರಿಯಾ ಕೊರಿನಾ ಮಚಾದೊ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ‍ಪಡೆದ ವೆನೆಜುವೆಲಾದ ಮಾರಿಯಾ ಕೊರಿನಾ ಮಚಾದೊ
ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ‍ಪಡೆದ ವೆನೆಜುವೆಲಾದ ಮಾರಿಯಾ ಕೊರಿನಾ ಮಚಾದೊ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

EXPLAINER | ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಯಾರಿಗೆ? ಏನು ಹೇಳುತ್ತದೆ ನಿಯಮ?

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:EXPLAINER | ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಯಾರಿಗೆ? ಏನು ಹೇಳುತ್ತದೆ ನಿಯಮ?
EXPLAINER | ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಯಾರಿಗೆ? ಏನು ಹೇಳುತ್ತದೆ ನಿಯಮ?
Donald TrumpNobel Award

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT