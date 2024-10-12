ಲಾವೊಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ

ವಿಯನ್ಟಿಯಾನ್ (ಲಾವೊಸ್): ಲಾವೊಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಥಾಂಗ್ಲೋನ್ ಸಿಸೌಲಿತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಲಾವೊಸ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸೋನೆಕ್ಸೆ ಸಿಫಾಂಡೋನ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಭಾರತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ವೃದ್ಧಿ ಕುರಿತು ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರಕ್ಷಣೆ, ನವೀಕರಿಸಬಹುದಾದ ಇಂಧನ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲುದಾರಿಕೆ ಕುರಿತು ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ಭಾರತ-ಆಸಿಯಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂರ್ವ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಶೃಂಗಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿರುವ ಲಾವೊಸ್ಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಲಾವೊಸ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗಿನ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಕುರಿತು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ, 'ಕೌಶಲ್ಯ, ಶಕ್ತಿ, ಮೂಲಸೌಕರ್ಯ, ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ಪಾಲುದಾರಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸಲು ಬಯಸುತ್ತೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
'ಮಗದೊಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಲಾವೊಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಭೇಟಿ ಕುರಿತು ತಿಳಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ. ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯದ ಕುರಿತು ಸಮಗ್ರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಸಹಕಾರದ ಕುರಿತು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಮೊದಲು 21ನೇ ಭಾರತ-ಆಸಿಯಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು 19ನೇ ಪೂರ್ವ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಶೃಂಗಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದರು. ಭಾರತ-ಆಸಿಯಾನ್ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂರ್ವ ಕೇಂದ್ರಿತ ನೀತಿಗೆ ಭಾರತವು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪ್ರಾಮುಖ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಪಾದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Had extensive deliberations with President Thongloun Sisoulith of Lao PDR. We reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between our nations. Talked about the extensive cultural cooperation in particular, and how it has brought our societies even closer. Complimented him and the… pic.twitter.com/B82kKpHptC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024
Took part in the 19th East Asia Summit being held in Vientiane, Lao PDR. India attaches great importance to friendly relations with ASEAN. We are committed to adding even more momentum to this relation in the times to come. Our Act East Policy has led to substantial gains and… pic.twitter.com/3DS7fjqfdI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024
Thank you Lao PDR! It’s been a productive visit, in line with India’s commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region. Here are the highlights from today pic.twitter.com/R6kGbIc3wH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024
Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, the PM of Lao PDR. Commended the warmth and hospitality of the people of Lao PDR as the hosts of the ASEAN related summits. We want to further invigorate the development partnership between our nations, especially in areas like… pic.twitter.com/Hw8blvBF5I— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024
