ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: ಟ್ರಂಪ್-ಪುಟಿನ್ ನಡುವೆ ಎರಡು ಗಂಟೆಗೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 2:11 IST
Last Updated : 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 2:11 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ತೈಲ ಖರೀದಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನನ್ನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್
ರಷ್ಯಾದಿಂದ ತೈಲ ಖರೀದಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನನ್ನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:8 ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ, ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಸಿಗಬಹುದು: ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ
8 ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ, ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಸಿಗಬಹುದು: ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ
Russia Ukraine ConflictVladimir PutinDonald TrumpWhite HouseGaza

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT