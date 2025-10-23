ಗುರುವಾರ, 23 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket
ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket | ಅಡಿಲೇಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲೂ ವಿಫಲ: ವಿದಾಯದ ಸುಳಿವು ನೀಡಿದರೇ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ?

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 23 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 7:12 IST
Last Updated : 23 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 7:12 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Aus vs Ind: ರೋಹಿತ್, ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ; ಆಸಿಸ್‌ಗೆ 265 ರನ್ ಗುರಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Aus vs Ind: ರೋಹಿತ್, ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ; ಆಸಿಸ್‌ಗೆ 265 ರನ್ ಗುರಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತ
Aus vs Ind: ರೋಹಿತ್, ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ; ಆಸಿಸ್‌ಗೆ 265 ರನ್ ಗುರಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತ
CricketVirat KohliODI cricketInd Vs Aus

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT