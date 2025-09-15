ಸೋಮವಾರ, 15 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket
ADVERTISEMENT

ಕೆಲವೊಂದು ವಿಷಯಗಳು ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಮಿಗಿಲಾದದ್ದು: ಸೂರ್ಯ ದಿಟ್ಟ ನುಡಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 15 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:40 IST
Last Updated : 15 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:40 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Asia Cup: ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಲು ಭಾರತ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ; ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ
Asia Cup: ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಲು ಭಾರತ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ; ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಪಹಲ್ಗಾಮ್‌ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನಾ ದಾಳಿಯ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ಪರ ನಿಲ್ಲುತ್ತೇವೆ: ಕೋಚ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್
ಪಹಲ್ಗಾಮ್‌ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನಾ ದಾಳಿಯ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ಪರ ನಿಲ್ಲುತ್ತೇವೆ: ಕೋಚ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್
Team IndiaDubaiAsia cupIndia vs PakistanSuryakumar YadavOperation Sindoor

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT