ಶನಿವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 6, 2022
24 °C
CWG 2022 ಹಾಕಿ ಸೆಮಿಫೈನಲ್: ಭಾರತ ಮಹಿಳಾ ತಂಡದ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ 'ಟೈಮರ್' ಪ್ರಮಾದ ಕಾರಣ?

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಬರ್ಮಿಂಗ್‌ಹ್ಯಾಂ: ಕಾಮನ್‌ವೆಲ್ತ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಹಾಕಿ ಸೆಮಿಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಮೋಘ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರ ಹೊರತಾಗಿಯೂ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡ, ಫೈನಲ್‌ ತಲುಪಲು ವಿಫಲವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪೆನಾಲ್ಟಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌ ವೇಳೆ ಆದ 'ಟೈಮರ್' ಪ್ರಮಾದ ಕೂಡ ಭಾರತದ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವೆಂದು ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಬರ್ಮಿಂಗ್‌ಹ್ಯಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ವನಿತೆಯರು ದಿಟ್ಟ ಆಟವಾಡಿದ್ದರು. ಪಂದ್ಯದ ಅವಧಿ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯದ ವೇಳೆಗೆ, ನಾಲ್ಕು ಬಾರಿಯ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಎದುರು 1–1 ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಡ್ರಾ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ನಿರ್ಣಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪೆನಾಲ್ಟಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌ ಮೊರೆಹೋಗಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಈ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ 0–3 ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಸೋಲೊಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡ ಸುನಿತಾ ಪೂನಿಯಾ ಪಡೆ, ಫೈನಲ್‌ ಹಣಾಹಣಿಯಿಂದ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಿದ್ದರೂ, ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆಲ್ಲುವ ಅವಕಾಶವಿದ್ದು, ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ‌ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೆಣಸಾಡಲಿದೆ.

ಟೈಮರ್ ವಿವಾದ; ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅದೃಷ್ಟ
ಪೆನಾಲ್ಟಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌ ವೇಳೆ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಅಂಬ್ರೋಸಿಯಾ ಮಲೋನ್‌ ಅವರು ಮೊದಲ ಹೊಡೆತದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೋಲು ಬಾರಿಸಲು ವಿಫಲರಾದರು. ನಂತರದ ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕರ್‌ ಲಲ್ರೆಮ್ಸಿಯಾನಿ ಭಾರತ ಪರ ಪೆನಾಲ್ಟಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌ಗೆ ಬಂದರು. ಆದರೆ, ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ ರೆಫ್ರಿ, ಮಲೋನ್‌ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌ ವೇಳೆ ಟೈಮರ್‌ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿದರು. ಇದರ ಲಾಭ ಪಡೆದ ಮಲೋನ್‌, ಗೋಲು ಬಾರಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸಫಲರಾದರು.

ನಂತರದ ಎರಡು ಅವಕಾಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಗೋಲು ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯನ್ನರು 3–0 ಅಂತರದ ಮುನ್ನಡೆ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದರು.

ಟೈಮರ್‌ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಭಾರತದ ಆಟಗಾರ್ತಿಯರ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು, ಪಂದ್ಯದ ರೆಫ್ರಿ, ಆಯೋಜಕರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟೀಕಾಪ್ರಹಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

commonwealth games
Hockey
hockey india
women hockey
Ind Vs Aus

