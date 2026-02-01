ಭಾನುವಾರ, 1 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologysocial media
ADVERTISEMENT

ಸಿಗರೇಟು ಪ್ರಿಯರಿಗೆ ಬೆಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳದ ಬಿಸಿ: ಹರಿದಾಡಿದ ತರಹೇವಾರಿ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 1 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 9:04 IST
Last Updated : 1 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 9:04 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಫೆ. 1ರಿಂದ ಸಿಗರೇಟು, ಗುಟ್ಕಾ ತುಟ್ಟಿ: ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಫೆ. 1ರಿಂದ ಸಿಗರೇಟು, ಗುಟ್ಕಾ ತುಟ್ಟಿ: ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ
ಫೆ. 1ರಿಂದ ಸಿಗರೇಟು, ಗುಟ್ಕಾ ತುಟ್ಟಿ: ದರ ಏರಿಕೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ
Price hikeGstSocial MediacigarettememesMemes and jokesMeme

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT