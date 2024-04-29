ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕುರಿತಾದ ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ‘ಎಕ್ಸ್’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಆರೋಪದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇ 1ರಂದು ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವಂತೆ ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸಮನ್ಸ್ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ಎಕ್ಸ್’ನಲ್ಲಿ (ಟ್ವಿಟರ್) ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾದ ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಅನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಬರುವಂತೆಯೂ ಸೂಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕುರಿತಾದ ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ವೇದಿಕೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸಾರ ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ದೂರಿನ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು.
Fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1st May to join the investigation. He has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X…— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024
.@INCTelangana is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence.— Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and… pic.twitter.com/5plMsEHCe3
