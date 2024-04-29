ಸೋಮವಾರ, 29 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕುರಿತು ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಆರೋಪ: ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ CM ರೇವಂತ್‌ಗೆ ಸಮನ್ಸ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 29 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 11:09 IST
Last Updated 29 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 11:09 IST
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕುರಿತಾದ ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ‘ಎಕ್ಸ್‌’ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಆರೋಪದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇ 1ರಂದು ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವಂತೆ ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸಮನ್ಸ್ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಎಕ್ಸ್‌’ನಲ್ಲಿ (ಟ್ವಿಟರ್) ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾದ ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಅನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಬರುವಂತೆಯೂ ಸೂಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ. ‌

ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕುರಿತಾದ ನಕಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ವೇದಿಕೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸಾರ ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ದೂರಿನ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ರೇವಂತ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ | ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ನಮ್ಮ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

