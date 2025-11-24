ನಟ ಧರ್ಮೇಂದ್ರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿಎಂ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

Deeply grieved by the demise of veteran actor Shri Dharmendra - one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2025
His unforgettable performances, humane screen presence and decades of contribution to film culture have left an indelible mark on generations.
My heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/70OJLvQbEq
Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay filmed in our own Ramanagara to countless memorable roles, his… pic.twitter.com/gibfpBQTac— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 24, 2025
Saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji, an icon of the Indian film industry. His endearing and charismatic presence on screen touched the hearts of millions across generations.— Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) November 24, 2025
Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and countless fans. May they find… pic.twitter.com/m6P0L2X7iH
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary film actor Shri Dharmendra avaru. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, his warmth, and the joy he brought to millions will be remembered forever.— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 24, 2025
My heartfelt condolences to Smt. Hema Malini avaru, his children, and… pic.twitter.com/W2VaHtgIIL
