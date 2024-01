ಗುಜರಾತ್‌: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಶಾಸಕ ಚಾವ್ಡಾ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat: On his resignation from Congress, Former Congress MLA CJ Chavda says, "I have resigned from Congress. I have worked in the Congress for 25 years... The reason is that when the people of the whole country are joyous because of the Pran Pratishtha at… https://t.co/bW4TQFQpgj pic.twitter.com/XD4XVjMRI5