#WATCH | After the party's CWC meeting, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi told the CWC that he will take a decision very soon (on becoming the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha).



On being asked which seat (Rae Bareli or Wayanad) will Rahul Gandhi keep, he… https://t.co/TmSxGgd5Tc pic.twitter.com/CJ7B0mgJST