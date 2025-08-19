Cyclone Alert: ವಾಯುಭಾರ ಕುಸಿತ; ಆಂಧ್ರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ,ತ.ನಾಡು ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ

Subject: Depression over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 18, 2025
The Depression over northwest westcentral & adjoining Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts moved slowly northwestwards with a speed of… pic.twitter.com/tGcKOhqnXe
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Cyclone warning signal no. 1 hoisted at Nagapattinam port due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/6RrCBSRSCf
VIDEO | Hyderabad: Torrential rains flood Mallampet, turning roads into waterlogged streams. Commuters troubled due to waterlogging in low-flying areas.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gbn6MBIFKJ
VIDEO | Malkangiri, Odisha: Flood‑like conditions prevails as incessant rainfall batter the region. Bridges submerged, roads and homes inundated. Rescue operations underway across the district.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/r2BFxEWfLf
STORY | Mumbai rain mayhem: Government offices shut; private firms appealed to allow work from home— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
READ: https://t.co/UrPnhWIWzm pic.twitter.com/8YbQNkxhCL
