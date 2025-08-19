ಬುಧವಾರ, 20 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Alert: ವಾಯುಭಾರ ಕುಸಿತ; ಆಂಧ್ರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ,ತ.ನಾಡು ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 5:27 IST
Last Updated : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 5:27 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Mumbai Rains: ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯ
Mumbai Rains: ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:PHOTOS | Cyclone Fengal: ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಕರಾವಳಿಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದ ಚಂಡಮಾರುತ
PHOTOS | Cyclone Fengal: ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಕರಾವಳಿಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದ ಚಂಡಮಾರುತ
Heavy RainsCycloneAndhra PradeshTamil NaduOdishaIMD

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT