ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯ ನಗರಿ ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಜೊತೆ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ

The path-breaking India-UK CETA will create new job opportunities for youth, expand trade and benefit both our industries as well as consumers. In this context, PM Starmer and I discussed trade linkages and economic ties between our nations in the times to come. @Keir_Starmerpic.twitter.com/zs5obf7Hh7
Other issues that featured prominently in our talks included technology, defence, AI, sustainable development, renewable energy and more. It was also a delight to meet the Vice Chancellors of various UK universities. We will keep furthering educational and cultural linkages with… pic.twitter.com/dqKwNhSOn7