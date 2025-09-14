BoycottINDVsPAK ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್; ಪಂದ್ಯ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕರಿಸಲು ಕರೆ

#BoycottAsiaCup #BoycottINDvPAK— jayaa 💜 (@Jayaa2012) September 12, 2025
Can we, as a nation, collectively boycott the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup?
If BCCI cannot do it, but as a nation we can
Jay Hind🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a9EC06jSai
Unsubscribe/Log out @SonyLIV for the duration of the Cricket Match.— Lt Colonel Vikas Gurjar 🇮🇳 (@Ltcolonelvikas) September 13, 2025
Pause entertainment.
Stand with our soldiers and the fallen. 🇮🇳#BoycottIndVsPak #BoycottAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/ZBh12okvUq
For BCCI, nationalism is just a tool to make money they preach patriotism but play Pakistan, funding terrorism and war in return. Expose the hypocrisy. Boycott the India Vs Pakistan match. #BCCI #BoycottIndVsPak #BoycottAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/yh94z0dXle— Deepak Negi (@AdvDeepakNegi) September 13, 2025
Pahalgam drenched in blood, soldiers martyred, civilians killed — yet BCCI pushes cricket with Pakistan? SHAME!— Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) September 13, 2025
Asia Cup isn’t above our martyrs.
Jay Shah must answer the nation.
Boycott India vs Pakistan cricket match!#BoycottAsiaCup #BoycottINDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UEoYCMPFq4
Indian Nationalists decided to Boycott India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 In retaliation for the Pahalgam attack— TIger NS (@TIgerNS3) September 12, 2025
Bollywood Actor Amrish Puri's role found correct on Terrorism#BoycottINDvPAK #INDvsPAK #DeshdrohiBCCI #BCCI#BoycottAsiaCup #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/NLIZwwioE7
In respect of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, and standing with my Indian brothers and sisters, I fully support the boycott of the India vs Pakistan match.— Pathan Bhai (@PathanBhaiii) September 13, 2025
if you agree than join this trend and retweet.#BoycottINDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XVDkrdJBfq
Indian public to BCCI:#BoycottINDvPAK #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/0e0JalsHEq— Binod (@wittybinod) September 13, 2025
Call it activism, journalism, or patriotism…say what you will. In a middle-class home we’re taught one thing…nothing above the nation. For me, Pahalgam & Operation Sindoor outweigh any sport or govt. On our channel, it’s boycott. Rest is your choice.#BoycottINDvPAK pic.twitter.com/q65EPT7AXn— Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) September 13, 2025
सरकार तक सख़्त संदेश पहुँचाने का सबसे सरल तरीका यही है कि हम भारत–पाकिस्तान मैच का हर स्तर पर बहिष्कार करें — चाहे स्टेडियम हो, टीवी चैनल या कोई भी माध्यम।#BoycottAsiaCup2025 #BoycottINDvPAK#NoCricketWithTerror#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GIZGTT7vxt— 𝔸𝕁𝔸𝕐 𝕁𝔸ℕ𝔾𝕀𝔻 (@iamajayjangirr) September 13, 2025
