ಭಾನುವಾರ, 30 ಜೂನ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homesportscricket
ADVERTISEMENT

ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್: ವರ್ಷದ ಬಳಿಕ ಧೋನಿ ಅಪರೂಪದ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್; ಸಚಿನ್, ಯುವಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 30 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 4:45 IST
Last Updated 30 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 4:45 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: 2024ರ ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಲಯದಿಂದ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಭಾರತದ ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿಯ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿಜೇತ ನಾಯಕ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧೋನಿ, ವರ್ಷದ ಬಳಿಕ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಸೋಷಿಯಲ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಬಳಗದ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ನ ಆರಾಧ್ಯ ದೈವ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್, 2007 ಹಾಗೂ 2011ರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿಜೇತ ಭಾರತದ ಹೀರೊ ಯುವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ನಾವು ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್. ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯ ಬಡಿತ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ತಾಳ್ಮೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಆತ್ಮವಿಶ್ವಾಸದಿಂದ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ತವರಿಗೆ ತಂದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರೆಲ್ಲರ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು' ಎಂದು ಧೋನಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಗತ್ತಿಸಲಾಗುವ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ನಕ್ಷತ್ರವು, ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಅವರು ಕಂಡ ಕನಸು ಮುಟ್ಟಲು ಹುರಿದುಂಬಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ನಕ್ಷತ್ರ (ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್) ದೊರಕಿತು' ಎಂದು ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟಿ20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆಲುವಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಚ್ ರಾಹುಲ್ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಸಚಿನ್ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2007ರಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೇ ಕೆರೀಬಿಯನ್ ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಏಕದಿನ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲೇ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಹೀನಾಯ ಸೋಲು ಅನುಭವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಈಗ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಕೆರೀಬಿಯನ್ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿ20 ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಜಯಿಸಿದೆ. 2011ರಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕದಿನ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಾಗಲೂ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಭಾರತದ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ತಮ್ಮ ಗೆಳೆಯನ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆಗಾಗಿ ತುಂಬಾ ಖುಷಿಪಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿನ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ತಂಡದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಆಟಗಾರನನ್ನು ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹಿಸಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ನಾಯಕತ್ವವನ್ನು ಸಚಿನ್ ಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸರಣಿಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಜಸ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೂಮ್ರಾ, ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಅವರಿಗೂ ಸಚಿನ್ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆಯಾಗಿ ತಂಡದ ಸಾಂಘಿಕ ಯತ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟಿ20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಯುವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಒತ್ತಡದಲ್ಲಿ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ನಾಯಕತ್ವವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಡೀ ತಂಡ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಆಡಿತು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕಪಿಲ್, ಧೋನಿ ಸಾಲಿಗೆ ರೋಹಿತ್; ವಿರಾಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ, ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ಸರಣಿಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ
ಕಪಿಲ್, ಧೋನಿ ಸಾಲಿಗೆ ರೋಹಿತ್; ವಿರಾಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ, ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ಸರಣಿಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಭಾರತ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ...ಗೆಲುವಿನ ರೋಚಕ ಕ್ಷಣ ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡದಿರಿ
ಭಾರತ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ...ಗೆಲುವಿನ ರೋಚಕ ಕ್ಷಣ ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡದಿರಿ
Virat KohliT20 World CupTeam IndiaSachin TendulkarMS DhoniRohit SharmaYuvraj SinghT20 World cup 2024

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT