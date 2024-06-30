ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್: ವರ್ಷದ ಬಳಿಕ ಧೋನಿ ಅಪರೂಪದ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್; ಸಚಿನ್, ಯುವಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: 2024ರ ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಲಯದಿಂದ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.
ಭಾರತದ ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿಯ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿಜೇತ ನಾಯಕ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧೋನಿ, ವರ್ಷದ ಬಳಿಕ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಸೋಷಿಯಲ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಬಳಗದ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ನ ಆರಾಧ್ಯ ದೈವ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್, 2007 ಹಾಗೂ 2011ರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿಜೇತ ಭಾರತದ ಹೀರೊ ಯುವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
'ನಾವು ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್. ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯ ಬಡಿತ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ತಾಳ್ಮೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಆತ್ಮವಿಶ್ವಾಸದಿಂದ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ತವರಿಗೆ ತಂದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರೆಲ್ಲರ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು' ಎಂದು ಧೋನಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
'ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಗತ್ತಿಸಲಾಗುವ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ನಕ್ಷತ್ರವು, ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಅವರು ಕಂಡ ಕನಸು ಮುಟ್ಟಲು ಹುರಿದುಂಬಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ನಕ್ಷತ್ರ (ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್) ದೊರಕಿತು' ಎಂದು ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟಿ20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆಲುವಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಚ್ ರಾಹುಲ್ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಸಚಿನ್ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2007ರಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೇ ಕೆರೀಬಿಯನ್ ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಏಕದಿನ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲೇ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಹೀನಾಯ ಸೋಲು ಅನುಭವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಈಗ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಕೆರೀಬಿಯನ್ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿ20 ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಜಯಿಸಿದೆ. 2011ರಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕದಿನ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಾಗಲೂ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಭಾರತದ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ತಮ್ಮ ಗೆಳೆಯನ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆಗಾಗಿ ತುಂಬಾ ಖುಷಿಪಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿನ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2024
Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World… pic.twitter.com/HMievynpsE
ತಂಡದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಆಟಗಾರನನ್ನು ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹಿಸಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ನಾಯಕತ್ವವನ್ನು ಸಚಿನ್ ಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸರಣಿಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಜಸ್ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೂಮ್ರಾ, ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಅವರಿಗೂ ಸಚಿನ್ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆಯಾಗಿ ತಂಡದ ಸಾಂಘಿಕ ಯತ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟಿ20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಯುವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಒತ್ತಡದಲ್ಲಿ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ನಾಯಕತ್ವವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಡೀ ತಂಡ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಆಡಿತು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
You did it boys 🇮🇳 ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 🏆 #indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024 well played…— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 29, 2024
We Indians are so addicted to tea that when we saw Pro'tea's, all we needed was a cup!— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 29, 2024
And we brought it home tonight. Three cheers to Team India! 🇮🇳
#INDvsSAFinal #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2024Final
Yaaay ! The wait ends— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 29, 2024
What a comeback to win this. We win a World Cup after 13 years, and a T20 World Cup after 17 years.
First T20 World Cup for us win since the inception of the IPL. #T20IWorldCup
INDIA— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024
go to sleep peacefully
See you from Barbados 🙂 😁
Well done team India
No more semifinal blues I guess 😉@BCCI #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter #INDvENG
India throughly deserve to be in the final .. The best team in tournament so far .. Was always going to hard for England on this pitch .. India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches .. #T20IWorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024
Clinical display by team India today. Batters made the pitch look much better than it was before bowlers came and completely annihilated England. Well played 👏🏻🇮🇳 Two unbeaten teams in the final, gonna be a cracker! #INDvENG #T20WoldCup pic.twitter.com/XvZ1Zx0sNH— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 27, 2024
Congratulations Team India for getting into the finals .. well played Captain @ImRo45 & @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024
Superb bowling Baapu @akshar2026 & @imkuldeep18 nd one nd only @Jaspritbumrah93 proud of you guys . Good luck for the finals ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MkMLTbMsGX
