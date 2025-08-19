ಮಣಿಕಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕರ್ಮ ಮುಡಿಗೆ 'ಮಿಸ್ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025' ಕಿರೀಟ

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Manika Vishwakarma gets crowned as Miss Universe India 2025. She will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year. pic.twitter.com/8EqmzFP2Of— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma says, "... This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I would like to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at… pic.twitter.com/zHndCUB4Xl— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
#WATCH | Jaipur: Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma says, "Rather than struggle, we have a journey of preparation. My journey began in my city, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone… https://t.co/J79dPyeANk pic.twitter.com/IyE3MJzgM0— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
