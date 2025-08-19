ಬುಧವಾರ, 20 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebeauty
ADVERTISEMENT

ಮಣಿಕಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕರ್ಮ ಮುಡಿಗೆ 'ಮಿಸ್ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ 2025' ಕಿರೀಟ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 2:56 IST
Last Updated : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 2:56 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಗುಜರಾತ್‌ನ ರಿಯಾ ಮುಡಿಗೆ ‘ಮಿಸ್ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ’ ಕಿರೀಟ
ಗುಜರಾತ್‌ನ ರಿಯಾ ಮುಡಿಗೆ ‘ಮಿಸ್ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ’ ಕಿರೀಟ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:60ರ ಹರೆಯದ ಅಲೆಜಾಂಡ್ರಾ ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿತು 'ಮಿಸ್‌ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬ್ಯೂನಸ್ ಐರಿಸ್' ಕಿರೀಟ
60ರ ಹರೆಯದ ಅಲೆಜಾಂಡ್ರಾ ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿತು 'ಮಿಸ್‌ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬ್ಯೂನಸ್ ಐರಿಸ್' ಕಿರೀಟ
Beauty contestBeautyMiss Universe

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT