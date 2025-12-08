AQI ಎಂದರೆ ತಾಪಮಾನ ಎಂದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ: 'ಹೊಸ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ'ವೆಂದು ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್

पहली बात - मुख्यमंत्री जी ने ये तो स्वीकार कर लिया कि जहां-जहां AQI मॉनिटर लगे हैं वहीं पानी का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है ताकि दिल्ली के लोगों तक प्रदूषण का सच ना पहुंच पाए। यानी आंकड़ों को छुपाकर “हवा साफ़” दिखाने का खेल चल रहा है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2025
दूसरी बात - ये नया विज्ञान कब आया कि AQI अब… pic.twitter.com/L0DylAsQ3e
How she became CM is still a mystery !— Vineet Kargeti (@vineet_kargeti) December 8, 2025
Rekha Gupta baseless claims to tackle AQI is out of this world ! #AirPollution #rekhagupta #delhi #ncr #aqi pic.twitter.com/Jca4yQOTSP
AQI is just a temperature, it can be measured by any instrument: Rekha Gupta— Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) December 8, 2025
Rekha Gupta is illiterate, she can say whatever she wants, we all know that.
But look at the dumb interviewer, Padmaja Joshi, who didn’t even cross-question Rekha’s stupidity.pic.twitter.com/vnu3dFUJZJ
🚨Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: AQI is a temperature that can be measured with any instrument. Watering at hotspots is the only solution to reduce pollution.— Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) December 8, 2025
Journalist: Are you not sprinkling water on the AQI monitors then?
Delhi CM: laughs…
Unreal downfall of Delhi from Sheila… pic.twitter.com/oWeq9wopMl
HAHAHA - STUPIDITY OF REKHA GUPTA EXPOSED!!— AAP Ka Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) December 7, 2025
Delhi CM @gupta_rekha CLAIMS during an interview with @PadmajaJoshi
She says :- The water in the Bisleri Filtered Water Ghat at Vasudev Ghat was Yamuna water which got filtered by the "mitti" around it.
"Yamuna ka Pani mitti se… pic.twitter.com/idwYBHjtNA
AQI is a temperature , it can be measured by any instrument : Rekha Gupta 😭— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 8, 2025
Sometimes I think Modi has made her CM just to make himself look educated when compared to her. pic.twitter.com/1iRn3u7qkn
