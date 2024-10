IND vs BAN: ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 7 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಜಯ; ಕ್ಲೀನ್‌ ಸ್ವೀಪ್ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ

Half-century in the 1st innings ✅

Half-century in the 2nd innings ✅@ybj_19 is in tremendous touch! ✨



50 partnership up for the 3rd wicket



Live - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/BIetWz8KTF