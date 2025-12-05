An airline company that had two years to meet global standards has managed to blackmail the government and forced it to toll back.— Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) December 5, 2025
What about passenger safety? Pilot health? Problem is we will keep flying indigo because there is no option pic.twitter.com/cpbwf4SM5D
And, @DGCAIndia caves in to Indigo blackmail. Passenger safety has been ejected to ensure that the DGCA Indigo nexus continues pic.twitter.com/nChVBzlrXJ— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) December 5, 2025
So the blackmail by @IndiGo6E worked. What about the problems faced by the passengers. No accountability?? pic.twitter.com/9DNxmH8b0I— CA Brindavan Giri (@BrindavanG) December 5, 2025
Anyone with basic brains can figure out what Indigo did was very intentional. This was not sudden disruption, this was almost a planned strike to strongarm the government into giving it what it wants. What people went through doesn't matter to them, it's just collateral damage.… pic.twitter.com/QPa3LY5HzK— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 5, 2025
The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the…— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 4, 2025
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.