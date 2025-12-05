ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 5 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologysocial media
ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA ಮಣಿಸಲು ಕಡೆಗೂ IndiGo ಬ್ಲ್ಯಾಕ್‌ಮೇಲ್ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿದೆ: ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 5 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 13:40 IST
Last Updated : 5 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 13:40 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳು ರದ್ದು: ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ತೀವ್ರ ಪರದಾಟ– ಕಾರಣ ಏನು?

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳು ರದ್ದು: ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ತೀವ್ರ ಪರದಾಟ– ಕಾರಣ ಏನು?
ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳು ರದ್ದು: ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ತೀವ್ರ ಪರದಾಟ– ಕಾರಣ ಏನು?
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

IndiGo: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ..

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IndiGo: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ..
IndiGo: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ..
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Photos| ಹೀಗಿತ್ತು ನೋಡಿ, ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಪರದಾಟ!

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Photos| ಹೀಗಿತ್ತು ನೋಡಿ, ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಪರದಾಟ!
Photos| ಹೀಗಿತ್ತು ನೋಡಿ, ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಪರದಾಟ!
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

‘ಇಂಡಿಗೊ’ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ 1232 ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ: ದೆಹಲಿ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಜನರ ಪರದಾಟ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:‘ಇಂಡಿಗೊ’ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ 1232 ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ: ದೆಹಲಿ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಜನರ ಪರದಾಟ
‘ಇಂಡಿಗೊ’ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ 1232 ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ: ದೆಹಲಿ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಜನರ ಪರದಾಟ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Bengaluru Airport | 62 ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಹಾರಾಟ ರದ್ದು: ಕಾರಣವೇನು?

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Bengaluru Airport | 62 ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಹಾರಾಟ ರದ್ದು: ಕಾರಣವೇನು?
Bengaluru Airport | 62 ಇಂಡಿಗೊ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಹಾರಾಟ ರದ್ದು: ಕಾರಣವೇನು?
DGCAIndigo flightIndigoAir IndigoCRISIS IN INDIGO

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT