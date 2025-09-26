ಕಾಂತಾರ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ–1 ಸಿನಿಮಾಕ್ಕೆ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಮುಂಗಡ ಬುಕಿಂಗ್‌ ಆರಂಭ

ಮೊದಲ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯದ ಆರಂಭ.

The saga begins here… Enter the world of #KantaraChapter1 🔥



Advance bookings across Karnataka open on September 26th at 12:29 PM.



In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2 ✨#Kantara @hombalefilms @KantaraFilm @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @rukminitweets… pic.twitter.com/fYDgWzigja