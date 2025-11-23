Dubai Air Show | ತೇಜಸ್‌ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ: ಪೈಲಟ್ ನಮಾಂಶ್ ಸಯಾಲ್ ಅಂತ್ಯಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh | Gun salute given to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/m8EdbmKVsu— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025
#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh | Gun salute given to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/m8EdbmKVsu— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal brought to Kangra airport. He lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai.— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025
Wing Commander Namansh Syal's family members, including his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, were also present. pic.twitter.com/YLSvk6mvWg
The mortal remains were brought home onboard an IAF C-130 and received with full military honours at the Indian Air Force base in Southern Air Command . pic.twitter.com/qCrF7A8uaK— SAC_IAF (@IafSac) November 23, 2025
The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 22, 2025
A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill… pic.twitter.com/1XytMiFWsG
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.