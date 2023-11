Mohammad Hafeez. 'I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first'.#INDvsSA | #ViratKohli | #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/50VoKGXZhq