ಸುದೀಪ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಭಾರತದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ನಟರ ದಂಡು: ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

One of South India’s most celebrated comedians, #YogiBabu is admired for transforming comedy roles into scene-stealing performances in blockbuster films.— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) December 13, 2025
We proudly welcome @iYogiBabu on behalf of the MARK Team,
Thank you for being part of #MARK and adding your unique… pic.twitter.com/gkieOY0osn
An actor known for his powerful performances across multiple South Indian industries, Naveen Chandra gained wide recognition for his intense, character-driven roles that leave a lasting impact.— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) December 13, 2025
The MARK Team warmly welcomes @Naveenc212 thank you for being part of #MARK and for… pic.twitter.com/F0H7sKhPC6
Known for his fearless choice of unconventional roles, Shine Tom Chacko has earned critical acclaim for his intense and layered performances.— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) December 13, 2025
The MARK Team is delighted to welcome #ShineTomChacko
Thank you for being part of #MARK and delivering a standout performance.… pic.twitter.com/aWqEOINiAO
